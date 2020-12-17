Artify Illustrations

discussion
Juan Sarmiento
Maker
Founder: ByPeople, iconshock, Artify
Hello product hunters, and thank you @fajarsiddiq for hunting us! We've put together a huge collection of illustrations for the community - over 5000 illustrations of actions, characters, concepts, scenes and more, with more than 70 unique design styles ranging from simple line black & white illustrations to complex flat compositions and 3D characters & elements. Search & find the ones you need using the library’s search engine - every illustration is available for download in high quality PNG format as well as vector SVG, or you can access them directly in your browser through the Artify Editor to use them in your projects right away! In short: 🔥 Over 5000 illustrations 🎨 70+ unique design styles 📥 Download as PNG & SVG files 💎 Styles ranging from simple lines to 3D illustrations ✨ Actions, concepts, avatars, characters, scenes & more 🔎 Built-in search function to find what you need easily 📱 Download or use directly in your browser through the Artify editor! 📜 Personal & commercial use license ❤️ And thanks to everyone for your support and feedback! Feel free to let me know what you guys think of these illustrations or if you have any questions you can drop me a line in the comments below or reach out on Twitter at @artifycrew or @juanpablosarmi Talk soon!
