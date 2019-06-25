Artboard Studio V2.0

Reviews
Mücahit Gayıran
Artboard Studio changed the way of marketing and branding design a few months ago. Designers, manufacturers, distributors and advertising agencies, actually anyone who needs a simple and innovative design solution loves Artboard Studio. With Artboard Studio you can create realistic and professional looking marketing visuals with real-life products right in your browser, without downloading or installing anything. Thousands of customizable product photos along with professionally designed templates are available to everyone. More than 60.000 people are using Artboard Studio to create amazing promotional visuals for their products and services. Now it is time to move it to the next level. Introducing Artboard Studio 2.0 You can now collaborate on your projects with your colleagues. You can invite, share and design together, right in your browser. No matter where you are, no matter which computer you are using, design together with the same assets. Build your own branding assets and create a consistent look across all of your projects. Upload your logos, set your brand colors, upload custom fonts and adjust your branding styles. Artboard Studio will automatically update your changes in all of your current projects. Present your projects with multiple versions to your clients and get real-time feedback. Your clients can view the changes in your projects / versions in real-time, they can comment on specific parts of your projects. Create public links for your presentations or share privately via email. This is the new way of branding design, and we have just got started.
