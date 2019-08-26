Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
Daniel Zarick
Honestly it'd take a long time to explain how we got to where we are, but long story short we launched our first Arrows tool! It's called Arrows Outreach, and it's the easiest way to email a list of people. When we talked to our initial customers everyone had lists like this floating around—people they had been meaning to reach out to, customers they had been meaning to contact, press they want to share their story with, etc. Most people kept these lists in a spreadsheet, Airtable, Notion, etc. But they didn't keep on top of them, and quickly stopped sending emails. We've had our own lists as well: I was trying to sell an app I worked on called Housecraft (negotiating a deal now!), and Benedict (my cofounder) had emailed hundreds of press contacts when he helped release the indie video game TumbleSeed. Both of us used spreadsheets and the error-prone process of copy+pasting emails and messages between a bunch of different apps to do this. We were anxious, worried we'd paste the wrong name or accidentally click send in the mindlessness of command-tabbing between apps. --------------- Arrows Outreach makes this whole process a snap. Upload a CSV and you'll receive emails with pre-filled drafts that you can send in a snap. Receive these drafts at whatever cadence you like, and start mailing the emails you know you should be sending. We're taking a swiss-army-knife approach to Arrows, and are trying to build small tools like this that help people get their communication done. What tasks are you working on that a CRM is too bloated for, but you want to be easier? Email me: dz@arrows.to Maybe we'll build it next!
Upvote (3)Share
I know DZ and Benedit and have been watching them work on different iterations of this for a year. Really excited with what they came up with and have been using it the last week for outreach to blogs for link building and absolutely love it. It makes a task I previously dread into something easy and helped make it a habit. Definitely worth checking out.
Upvote (1)Share
Hey guys - this is awesome. Quick question: is it $10 per send for lists >1000 every time or just one payment?
Maker
@ajm5338 Hey Adam. Thanks! It's $10 for *each list* which is greater than 10 contacts. Every list will receive the first 10 contacts for free, then the final email will let you know to receive the rest you'd need to pay $10. So you always to try it for free. No subscriptions. But yes, if you uploaded 3 lists which were 1000 contacts each, it'd be $10 x 3 = $30. ☺️ Hope that helps!
I’ve been a big fan of @danielzarick’s products through the years. Really excited to use this for our email lists, we wanted this exact feature set for our small startup.