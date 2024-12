Arkestra Create, connect and perform realtime video (macOS) Visit Upvote 81

Create, connect, and perform with Arkestra – the macOS software for real-time, audio-reactive visuals. Access ISF shaders, LFOs, MIDI, Syphon, and more to fuel your creativity. Easily send audio from the Auv3 Echo in Ableton to Arkestra on multiple channels.

