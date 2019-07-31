Arc
Weiting Liu
Hello Product Hunt, We're thrilled to announce Arc today! We aim to change the way we hire and work remotely. The bulk of remote hiring services are still focused on finding short-term freelancers, rather than thinking of remote work as a genuine full-time employment option. It’s clear that the friction of going remote is still too high for many organizations and individuals. This is why we are launching Arc today: to offer a complete remote hiring solution to find full-time remote developers and build remote engineering teams. We're introducing Arc in its alpha stage to get feedback from supporters like you. As we work to reduce the friction of hiring remotely for both sides of the hiring equation, we invite you - developers and organizations alike - to join us on this journey. We would love to hear any thoughts or feedback from the community.
