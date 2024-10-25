Launches
Home
Product
Aptitude
Aptitude
Customer interviews, conducted and analyzed by AI
Aptitude is an end-to-end customer research platform that uses AI-moderated interviews to provide deep customer insight in just hours. This allows teams to gather more customer feedback easily, and make smarter product decisions.
Launched in
Design Tools
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
by
About this launch
Customer interviews, conducted and analyzed by AI.
Aptitude by
was hunted by
Curtis Lee
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Curtis Lee
and
Dexter Barahona
. Featured on October 29th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Aptitude's first launch.
Upvotes
43
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
