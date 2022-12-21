Products
This is the latest launch from Appwrite
See Appwrite’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Appwrite GraphQL
Ranked #1 for today
Appwrite GraphQL
Open Source GraphQL as a service
Visit
Upvote 76
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A secure open-source backend server provides the core APIs required to build web and mobile applications. Appwrite provides authentication, database, storage, functions, and advanced realtime capabilities.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
by
Appwrite
About this launch
Appwrite
100% open source alternative for Firebase
Appwrite GraphQL by
Appwrite
was hunted by
Jake Barnby
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Jake Barnby
,
Eldad Fux
,
Christy Jacob
,
Torsten Dittmann
,
Damodar Lohani
,
Bradley Schofield
,
Sara
,
Matej Bačo
,
Aditya Oberai
,
Wess Cope
,
May En
,
Elad Shechter
,
Vincent Ge
,
Haimantika Mitra
,
Chen Parnasa
,
Tessa Mero
,
Everly Precia Suresh
,
Shimon Newman
,
shmuel fogel
,
Arman
,
Carla Alexander
,
Emma Carpagnano
,
Dylan Graham
,
Alex Patterson
,
Steven Nguyen
,
Jyoti Bisht
,
Jade Baudchon
,
Khushboo Verma
,
Thomas Lopes
and
Holly Barclay
and others. Featured on December 28th, 2022.
Appwrite
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 29 users. It first launched on September 21st, 2022.
Upvotes
76
Comments
18
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#16
Report