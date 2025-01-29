Launches
AppReply
AppReply
Reply to app store reviews automatically
AppReply is the easiest, most affordable way to automate replies to user reviews in Google Play and Apple App Store. Integrate AppReply securely as your Support Agent and start replying to up to 100% of reviews in any language – on autopilot.
Customer Success
Customer Communication
Developer Tools
AppReply
Reply to app store reviews automatically
AppReply
Iaroslav Chuikov
Customer Success
Customer Communication
Developer Tools
Uladzislau Rasliak
Indrit Kello
. Featured on January 30th, 2025.
AppReply
is not rated yet. This is AppReply's first launch.