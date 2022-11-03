Products
This is the latest launch from Kinsta
See Kinsta’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Application Hosting by Kinsta
Application Hosting by Kinsta
A developer-focused app PaaS (platform as a service)
Visit
Upvote 4
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Easily deploy your apps right from GitHub. We’ll handle everything else. You’ll be free to focus on development, not hosting.
Launched in
Web App
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Kinsta
About this launch
Kinsta
Premium cloud hosting for projects of all sizes.
33
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Application Hosting by Kinsta by
Kinsta
was hunted by
Peter Kota
in
Web App
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Peter Kota
,
Mark Gavalda
,
Kristóf Dombi
,
Balázs Salfay
,
rozmy
and
Ramy Allam
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
Kinsta
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 33 users. It first launched on January 18th, 2021.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#51
Week rank
#178
Report