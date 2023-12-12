Products
This is the latest launch from Apple
See Apple’s 307 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Apple Journal
Apple Journal

A new app from Apple to start journalling

Free
Journal, a new iPhone app available today, helps users reflect and practice gratitude through journaling, which has been shown to improve wellbeing.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Writing
 by
Apple
About this launch
AppleThink Different
243reviews
1.7K
followers
Apple Journal by
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in Health & Fitness, Writing. Featured on December 12th, 2023.
Apple
is rated 4.5/5 by 234 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.
Upvotes
23
Comments
2
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#49