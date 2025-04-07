Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
AppHalt
AppHalt
Pause unused Mac apps & reclaim speed in one click
Visit
Upvote 72
Is your Mac slowing down? 🚀 AppHalt helps you pause resource-heavy apps, free up CPU, and boost performance instantly. Download now.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Mac
•
Productivity
•
Software Engineering
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
AppHalt
Pause unused Mac apps & reclaim speed in one click
Follow
72
Points
4
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
AppHalt by
AppHalt
was hunted by
Gabriel N
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Software Engineering
. Made by
Gabriel N
. Featured on April 8th, 2025.
AppHalt
is not rated yet. This is AppHalt's first launch.