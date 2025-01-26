Subscribe
Run local models like Llama on iOS
Apollo AI is an app for running local models privately on your iOS device. Once downloaded, these models can be used offline with no internet connection at all. Try Llama 3.1, Qwen, Deepseek r1 Distills, and more.
Launch tags:
iOSDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence

Apollo AI by
Apollo AI
was hunted by
Aaron Ng
in iOS, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Aaron Ng
. Featured on January 27th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Apollo AI's first launch.