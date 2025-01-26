Launches
Apollo AI
Run local models like Llama on iOS
Visit
Upvote 81
Apollo AI is an app for running local models privately on your iOS device. Once downloaded, these models can be used offline with no internet connection at all. Try Llama 3.1, Qwen, Deepseek r1 Distills, and more.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
iOS
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Apollo AI by
Apollo AI
was hunted by
Aaron Ng
in
iOS
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Aaron Ng
. Featured on January 27th, 2025.
Apollo AI
is not rated yet. This is Apollo AI's first launch.