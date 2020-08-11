Anyplace 1.0

Discussion
Satoru Steve Naito
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, The future of work is remote. But how about the future of the work lifestyle? We believe it’s nomadic—forget about working from home, you can now work from anywhere. There are many obstacles to start a digital nomadic lifestyle and we aim to remove them. As a first step, we built an easy-to-use marketplace that allows you to find flexible-term fully furnished accommodations across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America (25+ countries and 100+ cities). We work with various types of properties; hotels, co-living spaces, vacation rentals, and furnished apartments. You can book them on a monthly basis through a simple booking process. And we are working on making a nomadic lifestyle easier. Next up: - Global Perks: partnering with co-working spaces to provide workspaces all over the world - Community: an online community that allows you to connect with and make digital nomad friends - Loyalty Program: providing discounts and special offers the longer you stay - ... and many more Asking: - Feel free to share your feedback and contact us for any questions you might have. - Are you a digital nomad? Please help us by taking this survey. We’ll give you a $50 Anyplace credit as a gesture of our appreciation 🙏 https://bit.ly/2XFKk9L We’re working hard to make a world in which people can live anyplace. We wouldn't be able to achieve it without you guys. Thank you for your support in advance. Steve Co-founder, Anyplace
Congrats!!!🔥
Maker
@ssasozaki Thanks! 🙌
An affordable housing is the new way of living! I love Anyplace. Go go🔥🔥
Maker
@shun_yamada Thank you for being one of our early customers!
Love the product which supports a new life style. Congrats 🎉
