Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Andsend

Andsend

A relationship agent, not another CRM
Turn network potential into business growth. Your Customer Relationship Agent spots opportunities, suggests timely messages, and helps you reach your goals. Scale from hundreds to thousands of connections while keeping every interaction authentic.
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityArtificial IntelligenceCRM

Meet the team

Andsend gallery image
Andsend gallery image
Andsend gallery image
Andsend gallery image
Andsend gallery image
Andsend gallery image
Andsend gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Andsend
Andsend
The world's first customer relationship agent
5 out of 5.0
119
Points
Point chart
23
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Andsend by
Andsend
was hunted by
Jason Dainter
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, CRM. Made by
Aage Reerslev
,
Mahir Hambiralovic
,
Eric Lilja
,
Per Clingweld
,
Alexandra Skagerholm
,
Anders Fredriksson
,
Kevin Östlin
,
Filip Kalkan
and
Samar Ali
. Featured on February 18th, 2025.
Andsend
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. This is Andsend's first launch.