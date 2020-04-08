Ampliz SalesBuddy and PeopleFinder

Discussion
Laxman Karthik
Maker
Hello PH Fam👋 Hope everyone is safe and sound at their home! With the COVID lockdown, some companies have gone completely shutdown while many companies are trying to reinvent the marketing and sales playbook to match the current buying and selling process. The key to a good marketing campaign and a sales closure is now is to get enough processed information about the prospect to go personalized in your campaigns. To help you fetch that personalized info in a click, we are offering two of our tools SalesBuddy and PeopleFinder (10,000+ users) at 50% off the base pricing. They bring to you info on 7 million companies and 120 million contacts! (pardon us if we miss some of your searches) They will help - Marketers to run personalized campaigns - Salespeople to target the right prospects - Recruiters to reach directly to key resources - Growth folks to find key decision-makers We hope you find the tool useful in this lockdown period. Looking forward to your feedback and suggestions to make the tools better. PS - We host weekly webinars with Industry experts on how to manage different business functions in this lockdown period. Visit our Social handles for updates.
Maker
Hey lovely people of Product Hunt! Hope you all love the product. I, being a marketer, personally use it for outreach campaigns for collaborations. To be honest, it has changed the game for me. Would love to hear your feedback!
Maker
Thanks for hunting us @laxman_karthik. We have done a great work putting up a tool that helps you send personalized campaigns for your target audience even amidst COVID-19. Find the right prospects for your business. We would love to hear the feedbacks. :)
How is peoplefinder different from Sales navigator?
Maker
@vidsagaofficial Hey Nikhilesh! The tool is priced at half of Sales Navigator. Gives you the same options of finding relevant contact info, exporting them to your CRM etc. This does not help you to send LinkedIn Inmails. These are the both sides of differences. Hope that clarifies 😀
Personalized marketing has come a long during this lock-down period, thanks for making it easier for us!
