Home
→
Product
→
Among Water
Among Water
Sail, meditate and relax with a cat fisherman
Visit
32
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
This is a cute game for helping you relax. Meditate, sail with cats, catch fish, and enjoy the beauty of day and night. Listen to soothing music, read messages in bottles, and heal your mind.🌊
Launched in
Android
Meditation
Cats
+1 by
Among Water: Meditation Idle
About this launch
Among Water: Meditation Idle
Sail, meditate, and relax with a cat fisherman
0
reviews
25
followers
Follow for updates
Among Water by
Among Water: Meditation Idle
was hunted by
Eugene Lazebny
in
Android
,
Meditation
,
Cats
. Made by
Eugene Lazebny
. Featured on July 12th, 2023.
Among Water: Meditation Idle
is not rated yet. This is Among Water: Meditation Idle's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Comments
1
Day rank
#48
Week rank
#149
