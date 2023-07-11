Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Among Water
Among Water

Among Water

Sail, meditate and relax with a cat fisherman

Free
Embed
This is a cute game for helping you relax. Meditate, sail with cats, catch fish, and enjoy the beauty of day and night. Listen to soothing music, read messages in bottles, and heal your mind.🌊
Launched in
Android
Meditation
Cats
 +1 by
Among Water: Meditation Idle
DevAssistant.AI
DevAssistant.AI
Ad
GPT-4 with command line and VS Code
About this launch
Among Water: Meditation Idle
Among Water: Meditation IdleSail, meditate, and relax with a cat fisherman
0
reviews
25
followers
Among Water by
Among Water: Meditation Idle
was hunted by
Eugene Lazebny
in Android, Meditation, Cats. Made by
Eugene Lazebny
. Featured on July 12th, 2023.
Among Water: Meditation Idle
is not rated yet. This is Among Water: Meditation Idle's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#48
Week rank
#149