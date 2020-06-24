Deals
Jobs
Makers
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Amazon Honeycode
Amazon Honeycode
Nocode app builder by AWS
iPhone
Developer Tools
A low-code/no-code development tool that aims to make it easy for anybody to build their own applications. Backed by a database in AWS and a web-based, drag-and-drop interface builder.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
43 minutes ago
Introducing Amazon Honeycode - Build Web & Mobile Apps Without Writing Code | Amazon Web Services
VisiCalc was launched in 1979, and I purchased a copy (shown at right) for my Apple II. The spreadsheet model was clean, easy to use, and most of all, easy to teach. I was working in a retail computer store at that time, and knew that this product was a big deal when customers started [...]
AWS launches Amazon Honeycode, a no-code mobile and web app builder
AWS today announced the beta launch of Amazon Honeycode, a new fully managed low-code/no-code development tool that aims to make it easy for anybody in a company to build their own applications. All of this, of course, is backed by a database in AWS and a web-based drag-and-drop interface builder.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Well...
this could
be interesting.
Upvote
Share
10 hours ago
Send