AltTab
AltTab
Windows alt-tab on macOS
Completely customize how you switch between applications on MacOS.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
by
AltTab
About this launch
1
review
17
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Michael Silber
in
Mac
,
Productivity
. Featured on June 26th, 2023.
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is AltTab's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
