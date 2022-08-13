Wins keeps your windows and workspace organized. Triggered by dragging and shortcut keys, Wins is committed to bringing split window features to Mac in Apple's way. System level integration, High Efficiency, You can Use Wins like Mac system features
Switch to the exact window—right from Cmd-Tab.
Wins 3 — Cmd-Tab Plus for Mac
Wins 3 keeps you in flow on macOS. New Cmd-Tab Plus adds window selection to the system switcher—jump straight to the exact window you need. Now styled for macOS 26’s Liquid Glass, so it looks and feels native.
👋 Hey PH! I’m Denny, maker of Wins.
🎉 Today we’re shipping Wins 3
What’s new
Cmd-Tab Plus: Add window selection to the system Cmd-Tab so you can jump straight to the exact window—no extra clicks, no new shortcut to learn.
macOS 26 “Liquid Glass” look: Polished visuals that feel truly native.
Why we built it
Switching apps is easy; finding the right window isn’t. Wins 3 keeps your muscle memory (Cmd-Tab) and removes the hunt.
How you can help
I’d love your feedback on:
Keyboard flow and speed
Multi-monitor setups & Spaces
Any edge cases with heavy window workloads
Drop questions, bug reports, or feature ideas below—AMA!
If you try Wins 3 today, tell me what’s missing for your workflow and I’ll prioritize it.
👉 https://wins.cool
Thanks for checking us out!
Agnes AI
Oh nice, picking the exact window from Cmd-Tab is such a lifesaver—my desktop always turns into a window jungle. The new Liquid Glass look is seriously slick, too!