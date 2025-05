Algebras AI Scale apps fast in any language with AI, no proofreading Visit Upvote 125

Scale with an open-source tool and a clean UI built for experimenting at scale fast in any language with AI — no proofreading, no delays. Compatible with any LLM API. Built for Next.js, and other frameworks are coming.

Free Options Launch tags: Open Source • Languages • Artificial Intelligence 50% off for AI credits

Meet the team Show more Show more

Interactive