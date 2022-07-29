Products
This is the latest launch from Albato
See Albato’s previous launch →
Ranked #2 for today
Albato: Lifetime Deals
Build no-code API automations between any cloud apps! #LTD
Albato is a no-code platform that lets you integrate cloud services and build custom automations to simplify your workflow easier.
Automations can simplify your business, but setting them up is more complicated than assembling a kid’s toy!
Launched in
Productivity
,
API
,
SaaS
by
Albato
About this launch
Albato
API automation platform for all business processes
30
reviews
55
followers
Follow for updates
Albato: Lifetime Deals by
Albato
was hunted by
Alexey Beliy
in
. Made by
Alexey Beliy
and
Mikhail Fedorinin
. Featured on July 30th, 2022.
Albato
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 30 users. It first launched on September 3rd, 2021.
Report