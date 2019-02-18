Alan is a digital first insurance provider and marketplace available in France and soon across Europe. The company wants to create a well-designed insurance product with transparent pricing and policies to make healthcare more accessible.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Came across this product today, looking forward to seeing it launch across Europe, insurance is such a complex beast, digitising it could do well to simplify it like how it did with banks
Upvote Share·