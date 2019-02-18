Log InSign up
Alan

A digital first insurance provider and marketplace 🇫🇷

Alan is a digital first insurance provider and marketplace available in France and soon across Europe. The company wants to create a well-designed insurance product with transparent pricing and policies to make healthcare more accessible.

Alan raises another $45 million for its health insurance productParis-based startup Alan has raised a Series B round of funding of $45 million (€40 million). Index Ventures is once again leading the round, with partners of DST Global also participating. The company had raised a $28 million funding round only ten months ago. Alan is a software-as-a-service start...
Aaron O'Leary
Came across this product today, looking forward to seeing it launch across Europe, insurance is such a complex beast, digitising it could do well to simplify it like how it did with banks
