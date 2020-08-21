discussion
Nunzio Martinello
Maker
Hey there! 👋 I’m proud to introduce Akiflow, our command-line interface to perform actions. Akiflow is a Desktop app for both Mac and Windows that can make you work 10x faster. We always had to juggle between so many business apps and that was killing our productivity. Not to talk about the time spent on loading pages and multiple clicks around just to perform a small task. We wanted to be able to stay focused while being able to ask our computers to do stuff for us. That’s why we built Akiflow, which makes interactions with online apps blazingly fast. We have a waiting list, but happy to push anyone from product hunt up (enter the code 'PH2020' to skip the queue on our website!) Best!
great tool, absolutely usefull for searching stuff across my mac and all my web apps!
@vegazrelli Thanks Nicola! We'll ship your download link in the next few days!
Looks Amazing! Will try
@_karan_kumar Thanks Karan! :) I'll send it to you soon!
I've been with Akiflow since they first started testing their beta's and they have grown like CRAZY! 🤯
@_aarjunn_ Thanks Arjun <3 Glad to have you on board!
I've been using Akiflow every day for a month now, and I find it really useful to create calendar events, emails, etc. without needing to open any other tool or being distracted by dozens of notifications. Good luck guys!