Airtable Web Clipper for Chrome

👋 Hey Product Hunt! At Airtable, we’re empowering people to create their own custom software by giving them a range of familiar, approachable building blocks. The web clipper is the latest addition to this toolkit! During the beta, we heard about people using the web clipper to quickly file bugs and customer feedback, add new games to a board game collection, clip articles to build a newsletter, and create records from Google Contacts for a personal CRM. Out of the box, the web clipper lets you collect structured information based on the fields in your Airtable database. For example, a customer feedback database might have fields for the user's email, message, and a tag for the product area. The web clipper extension will let you fill in all of those fields separately, instead of capturing an unstructured blob of text like most web clippers. But we took it a step further for power users: you can specify rules for automatically extracting information from the page using CSS selectors, HTML attributes, or meta tags. It's been amazing to hear from people who learned about CSS selectors just to speed up their day-to-day workflows using the web clipper! The web clipper block is available on the Airtable Pro plan, and is used in combination with the official Chrome extension. 👉If you’re on a Pro plan, you can get started right away by adding a web clipper block to one of your existing bases, or trying out one of our web clipper-optimized templates: https://airtable.com/templates/s.... 👉If you're brand-new to Airtable, sign up today for our 14-day trial of the Airtable Pro Plan to use the web clipper block and other premium features. 👉If you're an existing Airtable user and you already had your initial free trial, you're in luck—click to redeem another 2 week free trial: http://airtable.com/promotions/b...! P.S. we’re hiring! Check out https://airtable.com/careers to learn more.
