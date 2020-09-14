Airtable’s New Platform

discussion
JB Bakst
MakerProduct and Software Engineer, Airtable
Hey Product Hunt! Since day one, Airtable has been working towards our vision of being a true application creation platform, and today we’re releasing three critical pieces of the puzzle: Airtable Apps, Airtable Automations, and Airtable Sync. ⚒ Airtable Apps: Airtable Apps are the new Blocks. Previously, teams could integrate functionality using Blocks – add-ons offered by Airtable for creating maps, Gantt charts, org charts, countdown clocks, and more. Now, we’re opening up our platform so anyone can develop their own functionality or install apps created by our growing developer community. Get a head start with the million+ JavaScript open source libraries or build something from scratch! ✨ Airtable Automations: Choose triggers and actions to build custom notifications, create and assign work, and more, without ever leaving Airtable. ⚡️ Airtable Sync: Link curated information across teams and organizations, creating a shared source of truth that’s always up-to-date. We’re super excited to see what you create with the new platform! If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to leave a comment here or email me at jb@airtable.com.
