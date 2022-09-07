Products
This is the latest launch from Apple
AirPods Pro Second Generation
The next generation of AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro (2nd generation) have been reengineered to deliver up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation. Adaptive Transparency reduces external noise, while Personalized Spatial Audio immerses you in sound.
Music
Apple
Apple
Apple
Think Different
AirPods Pro Second Generation by
Apple
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Music
,
Apple
. Featured on September 7th, 2022.
Apple
is rated
4.3/5 ★
by 228 users. It first launched on December 9th, 2013.
