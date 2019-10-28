AirPods Pro
New AirPods with active noise cancellation
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews
Aaron Kazah
Pro
Can we please appreciate the level of thought Apple puts into their web designs? 👏🏾 👏🏾 👏🏾
Upvote (10)Share
Pro
@aaron_kazah agree. Their product landing pages are always world class.
Upvote (7)Share
Pro
AirPods are one of my favorite products int he past few years. The new noise canceling feature (for phone/video calls) is worth the purchase for me but also happy to see better Siri integration and the audio-sharing feature.
Upvote (7)Share
Hunter
Oh wow, these are strange looking, but hey liking the new active noise cancellation feature
Upvote (2)Share
Being able to actually fit them to your ears is going to be key. Love it.
Upvote (1)Share
I think these look good, an upgrade from the standard model we've had for a while. Noise cancellation will be fantastic. Only disappointment (and a big one) is the battery life. Less than the non-pro version. For those that frequently use the Airpods microphone for an extended period of time, a boost in battery life on the pro line would have been amazing.
Upvote (1)Share