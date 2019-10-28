Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

New AirPods with active noise cancellation

#1 Product of the DayToday
AirPods Pro are the only in-ear headphones with
Active Noise Cancellation that continuously adapts to the geometry of your ear and the fit of the ear tips — blocking out the world so you can focus on what you’re listening to.
Apple announces AirPods Pro with noise cancellation, coming October 30thApple has confirmed its rumored AirPods Pro with noise cancellation in a press release this morning. The premium earbuds are set for release on October 30th for $249. Unlike the current AirPods, these will come with flexible ear tips for a more secure, sealed in-ear fit. Three sizes are included in the box.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews1.7/5
Aaron Kazah
Aaron Kazah
Pro
Can we please appreciate the level of thought Apple puts into their web designs? 👏🏾 👏🏾 👏🏾
Upvote (10)Share
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
@aaron_kazah agree. Their product landing pages are always world class.
Upvote (7)Share
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
AirPods are one of my favorite products int he past few years. The new noise canceling feature (for phone/video calls) is worth the purchase for me but also happy to see better Siri integration and the audio-sharing feature.
Upvote (7)Share
Seb Jachec
Seb Jachec
@rrhoover Any chance reviews/ratings could be disabled for pre-launch products? They're completely meaningless on this product page at the moment seeing as AirPods Pro have yet to ship. Same has happened with other products getting tanked or inflated without having launched.
Upvote (5)Share
Yefim Vedernikoff
Yefim Vedernikoff
@rrhoover the audio sharing already exists for all generations of airpods as long as the phone is running iOS 13.
UpvoteShare
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Oh wow, these are strange looking, but hey liking the new active noise cancellation feature
Upvote (2)Share
Joshua Dance
Joshua Dance
Being able to actually fit them to your ears is going to be key. Love it.
Upvote (1)Share
Max Campolo
Max Campolo
I think these look good, an upgrade from the standard model we've had for a while. Noise cancellation will be fantastic. Only disappointment (and a big one) is the battery life. Less than the non-pro version. For those that frequently use the Airpods microphone for an extended period of time, a boost in battery life on the pro line would have been amazing.
Upvote (1)Share