AirPods 2.0
Now with 50% more talk time, hands-free Siri, and more 🎧
#2 Product of the DayToday
Apple's new AirPods now come with more talk time, voice-activated Siri access — and a new wireless charging case.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Chris Frantz@frantzlight · chrisfrantz.me
If only Siri wasn’t such a train wreck of a voice assistant.
Upvote (10)Share·
Ryan HooverHunterPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Once you go AirPods, it's hard to go back to wired headphones. This 2.0 release is iterative. The biggest update is the "Hey, Siri" hands-free commands. This is going to open up so many opportunities for creative makers and companies building on the platform (I invested in one of them). Over time, we should expect people to get more comfortable speaking to their AirPods as social norms change and people adopt new behavior patterns. We see this transition with every platform shift.
Upvote (5)Share·
Danilo de Rosa@danderoz · Growth Manager
@rrhoover they are really great, if you loose them you buy them back in a week. The "find my airpods" feature on the app was an "AHA moment" for me!
Upvote Share·
Stephen Robinson@xstex
Cool if you don't have Gen 1, not really worth upgrading if you do.
Upvote (1)Share·
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
I love the convenience of Airpods and although you can get better sound for around the same price, I cant seem to let go of the simplicity of these.
Upvote Share·
Matthew Smith@whale · Designer | Inventor | Entrepreneur
@rrhoover I've heard great things about the Jabra that has up to 5 hours of talk time. https://www.jabra.com/bluetooth-.... How can Apple add only 50% more at this point and be a serious player? That seems cuckoo to me. I love my airpods, but the inability to use them all day is a killer. Incidentally, I also love AirBuddy app for mac to make opening the case work with my mac to pair them quickly.
Upvote Share·
Colin Arenburg@colin_arenburg1
@rrhoover @whale I haven't used Jabara but I have Bose SoundSport Wireless (https://www.bose.com/en_us/produ...) and while they certainly look odder than AirPods or Jabara I absolutely love the sound quality. A bit more base than from other Bose products but that's what you want when you're working out at least IMO. I'll be interested to see how Apple responds to an influx of AirPod competitors from brands like Bose and Jabara that are known for being top in class performers.
Upvote Share·