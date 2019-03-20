Log InSign up
AirPods 2.0

Now with 50% more talk time, hands-free Siri, and more 🎧

Apple's new AirPods now come with more talk time, voice-activated Siri access — and a new wireless charging case.
AirPods, the world's most popular wireless headphones, are getting even betterNew AirPods Are Powered by the New H1 Chip and Feature 50 Percent More Talk Time, Hands-Free "Hey Siri" and the Option of a Wireless Charging Case Cupertino, California - Apple today announced new AirPods, the second generation of the world's most popular wireless headphones.
New Apple AirPods now available: H1 chip, wireless charging case, hands-free Hey SiriApple has just launched the second generation of its Apple AirPods. The new earbuds and come with the long-promised wireless charging case, a new H1 chip, hands-free Hey Siri, longer battery life and faster connections to devices. The new AirPods are available now for $199 with the wireless charging case, or available with the standard case for $159.
Ryan Hoover
Hunter
Chris Frantz
@frantzlight
If only Siri wasn’t such a train wreck of a voice assistant.
Ryan Hoover - Hunter @rrhoover
Once you go AirPods, it's hard to go back to wired headphones. This 2.0 release is iterative. The biggest update is the "Hey, Siri" hands-free commands. This is going to open up so many opportunities for creative makers and companies building on the platform (I invested in one of them). Over time, we should expect people to get more comfortable speaking to their AirPods as social norms change and people adopt new behavior patterns. We see this transition with every platform shift.
Danilo de Rosa
@danderoz
@rrhoover they are really great, if you loose them you buy them back in a week. The "find my airpods" feature on the app was an "AHA moment" for me!
Stephen Robinson
@xstex
Cool if you don't have Gen 1, not really worth upgrading if you do.
Aaron O'Leary
@aaronoleary
I love the convenience of Airpods and although you can get better sound for around the same price, I cant seem to let go of the simplicity of these.
Matthew Smith
@whale
@rrhoover I've heard great things about the Jabra that has up to 5 hours of talk time. https://www.jabra.com/bluetooth-.... How can Apple add only 50% more at this point and be a serious player? That seems cuckoo to me. I love my airpods, but the inability to use them all day is a killer. Incidentally, I also love AirBuddy app for mac to make opening the case work with my mac to pair them quickly.
Colin Arenburg
@colin_arenburg1
@rrhoover @whale I haven't used Jabara but I have Bose SoundSport Wireless (https://www.bose.com/en_us/produ...) and while they certainly look odder than AirPods or Jabara I absolutely love the sound quality. A bit more base than from other Bose products but that's what you want when you're working out at least IMO. I'll be interested to see how Apple responds to an influx of AirPod competitors from brands like Bose and Jabara that are known for being top in class performers.
