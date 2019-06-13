Log In
airfocus Priority Poker

A revolutionary new and fun way to prioritize 🃏🤗

Invite experts to your prioritization scoring to benefit from team wisdom, more objective decisions, and greater alignment.
Learn more in this 2-minute video: http://bit.ly/priority-poker
airfocus.io – Smarter Roadmap Prioritization.
  Louis Svugr
    Louis SvugrI make and market stuff.
    Pros: 

    It enables us to make team decisions quickly and easily while working remotely

    Cons: 

    At the moment it's still limited to synchronous decision processes, I'd love to see an async version!

    The team has proven to be really reliable and committed

    Louis Svugr has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Kumayl Nazary
wa wa wi wa! this looks interestinggggg . thanks airfocus team!
Louis Svugr
We've been using airfocus for a while now at Cherrydeck. It's been such a great help in prioritising and making sure we stay focused on the right things. With the new addition of priority poker, the product becomes capable of making team decisions in a heartbeat, which really simplifies our workflow. Product Teams everywhere will love this 💯
