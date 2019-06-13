airfocus Priority Poker

Reviews
- Pros:Cons:
It enables us to make team decisions quickly and easily while working remotely
At the moment it's still limited to synchronous decision processes, I'd love to see an async version!
The team has proven to be really reliable and committedLouis Svugr has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Kumayl Nazary
wa wa wi wa! this looks interestinggggg . thanks airfocus team!
UpvoteShare
We've been using airfocus for a while now at Cherrydeck. It's been such a great help in prioritising and making sure we stay focused on the right things. With the new addition of priority poker, the product becomes capable of making team decisions in a heartbeat, which really simplifies our workflow. Product Teams everywhere will love this 💯
UpvoteShare