Aire
Aire
Build web apps to manage any type of business in minutes
Build business process web apps for any industry directly from AI prompts. The AI engine will build: – Data models – Charts – Common Workflows – User Interfaces
Launched in
Web App
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
by
Aire
Fireberry
About this launch
Aire
Build web apps to manage any type of business in minutes
Aire by
Aire
was hunted by
Brian Fleming
in
Web App
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
. Made by
Brian Fleming
,
Niall McCarthy
,
Lenny Horstink
and
Lenny Horstink
. Featured on June 27th, 2024.
Aire
is not rated yet. This is Aire's first launch.
