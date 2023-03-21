Products
This is the latest launch from Fireflies.ai 👔
See Fireflies.ai 👔’s 10 previous launches →
AI Super Summaries Powered by GPT-4
AI Super Summaries Powered by GPT-4
Comprehensive meeting summaries & automated call notes
AI Super Summaries provides you with detailed meeting overviews, outlines, meeting notes, keywords and action items. Quickly track and skim through an entire meeting in 5 minutes!
Fireflies.ai 👔
About this launch
Fireflies.ai 👔
Automatically record, search, and collaborate your meetings.
AI Super Summaries Powered by GPT-4 by
Fireflies.ai 👔
was hunted by
Krish Ramineni
in
Notes
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Krish Ramineni
and
Sam Udotong
. Featured on March 21st, 2023.
Fireflies.ai 👔
is rated
5/5 ★
by 70 users. It first launched on October 8th, 2016.
