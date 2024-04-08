Launches
This is the latest launch from Spotify
See Spotify’s 95 previous launches →
AI Playlists by Spotify
Ranked #5 for today
AI Playlists by Spotify
Type a prompt and let AI build your playlist
Looking for “an indie folk playlist to give my brain a big warm hug,” “relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season,” or “a playlist that makes me feel like the main character”? AI Playlist has you covered.
Launched in
Music
Spotify
by
Spotify
About this launch
Spotify
Discover the latest songs
1.0K
reviews
4.2K
followers
AI Playlists by Spotify by
Spotify
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Music
,
Spotify
. Featured on April 8th, 2024.
Spotify
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 1,025 users. It first launched on June 17th, 2014.
Upvotes
224
Comments
30
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#5
