AI-Generated Voices in Unity by Resemble

Wow, this is... really cool.
Chris - Thanks for the hunt! Hello All - The team from Resemble that first brought you Resemble Clone is now back and excited to share with you all the launch of Resemble's Unity Plugin that will enable developers to create and embed speech content within a familiar workflow. Our Unity plugin is open source so you can see the nuts and bolts of how we used Resemble's API. Feel free to dig into the code directly here: https://github.com/resemble-ai/r... Developers will be able to bring their characters to life with custom voices and create text to speech content with various emotions that are baked in. You can also import any clips that you generate within our web app right inside of Unity. Ever wonder how you can create speech and make it easy to create animation in one go? We now provide phoneme-timestamp alignments to achieve flawless interpolation for your animation characters. You can access these timestamps through our API or within the Unity Plugin. We are excited to see the amazing projects that developers will build using the Unity plugin and we look forward to hearing your feedback :)
