Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
AI Garage Sale
AI Garage Sale
Haggle with AIs to buy real products
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
AI Garage Sale is the world’s first marketplace run by AI salespeople. Haggle with them and see what kind of deal they’ll give you on everything from a PS5 to Pogs to Olivia Rodrigo tickets. How low can you get them to go?
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Shopping
by
AI Garage Sale
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Figured out a way to trick one of the AIs into giving you a PS5 for $1? Let us know!"
The makers of AI Garage Sale
About this launch
AI Garage Sale
Haggle with AIs to buy real products
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
AI Garage Sale by
AI Garage Sale
was hunted by
Mike Lacher
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Shopping
. Made by
Mike Lacher
and
Brian Moore
. Featured on November 28th, 2023.
AI Garage Sale
is not rated yet. This is AI Garage Sale's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report