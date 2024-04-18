Launches
AI Flash.Cards

AI Flash.Cards

Create personalized flashcards from any text or pdf file

Free Options
The ultimate AI tool to create personalized flashcards from any text or PDF file in one click. Enhance retention, master topics faster, and study smarter, not harder.
Launched in
Productivity
Education
Artificial Intelligence
 by
AI Flash.Cards
About this launch
AI Flash.Cards
AI Flash.Cards by
AI Flash.Cards
was hunted by
Mahmoud Masri
in Productivity, Education, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Mahmoud Masri
,
Moayad Allahham
,
Abdulrahman Horan
and
Amen Allaham
. Featured on April 19th, 2024.
