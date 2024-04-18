Launches
AI Flash.Cards
AI Flash.Cards
Create personalized flashcards from any text or pdf file
20% off
•
Free Options
The ultimate AI tool to create personalized flashcards from any text or PDF file in one click. Enhance retention, master topics faster, and study smarter, not harder.
Launched in
Productivity
Education
Artificial Intelligence
by
AI Flash.Cards
About this launch
AI Flash.Cards
Create personalized flashcards from any text or pdf file
AI Flash.Cards by
AI Flash.Cards
was hunted by
Mahmoud Masri
in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mahmoud Masri
,
Moayad Allahham
,
Abdulrahman Horan
and
Amen Allaham
. Featured on April 19th, 2024.
AI Flash.Cards
is not rated yet. This is AI Flash.Cards's first launch.
Upvotes
50
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
