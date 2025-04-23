Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. AI Actions & Unlimited Seats by Zupport
This is a launch from Zupport
See 1 previous launch
AI Actions & Unlimited Seats by Zupport

AI Actions & Unlimited Seats by Zupport

AI Support that Performs Actions For Your Users
AI customer support that can perform actions for your users, offering unlimited seats (no more paying per agent/seat), and a generous free plan to help you get started.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Customer CommunicationSaaSArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

AI Actions & Unlimited Seats by Zupport gallery image
AI Actions & Unlimited Seats by Zupport gallery image
AI Actions & Unlimited Seats by Zupport gallery image
AI Actions & Unlimited Seats by Zupport gallery image
AI Actions & Unlimited Seats by Zupport gallery image
AnimeShorts
AnimeShorts
Ad
AI Generated Anime Shorts & Comic Creation Platform.

Built with

About this launch
Zupport
Zupport
AI Customer Support with Unlimited Seats
5 out of 5.0
73
Points
Point chart
3
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
AI Actions & Unlimited Seats by Zupport by
Zupport
was hunted by
Daniel Dorne
in Customer Communication, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Yan Balau
. Featured on May 6th, 2025.
Zupport
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on October 15th, 2024.