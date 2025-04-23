Launches
AI Actions & Unlimited Seats by Zupport
This is a launch from Zupport
AI Actions & Unlimited Seats by Zupport
AI Support that Performs Actions For Your Users
AI customer support that can perform actions for your users, offering unlimited seats (no more paying per agent/seat), and a generous free plan to help you get started.
Free Options
Customer Communication
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
50% Off For Life
About this launch
Zupport
AI Customer Support with Unlimited Seats
5 out of 5.0
73
Points
3
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
AI Actions & Unlimited Seats by Zupport by
Zupport
was hunted by
Daniel Dorne
in
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Yan Balau
. Featured on May 6th, 2025.
Zupport
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on October 15th, 2024.