Agno
Build Lightning-fast, model-agnostic AI agents
Agno is a lightweight, open-source library to build lightning-fast, model-agnostic multimodal AI agents. Add memory, knowledge, tools & reasoning.
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Meet the team
Build Lightning-Fast, Model-Agnostic AI Agents
Agno by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
. Made by
Ansub Khan
. Featured on April 8th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Agno's first launch.