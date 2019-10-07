Log InSign up
Aerate for macOS

Ridiculously good lossless image compression

Aerate is a category leading lossless image compressor for macOS. Easily and dramatically compress PNG and JPG images using all new engines and settings. Save results individually, and with the new multi-core mode, process bulk tasks at unbelievable speeds.
Maker
Hi ProductHunt! We're really excited to be launching Aerate today! As you can see above, Aerate is a complete rethinking of conventional image compression tool, with innovative new modes and the unbelievably powerful multi-core mode. With Aerate, we're making a free version available to all, with some of these more powerful features being exclusive to Aerate Pro. Just for you guys, we're offering 35% off today only using the code 'ProductHunt' at checkout! Additionally, here are 8 free licenses for the first lucky grabbers: 28227737-D3EF211A-9CF9B3EB-7CD7D0A8-F2A7E7E1 A8A92133-9E29A6C6-92893BDD-94A34878-19B70638 7AFABF13-82C2643E-B138AAFF-72B5711C-A72F4CDE 4CF53586-B93EB02A-6D4C57AE-A6469C80-1D2F5A9F 9270F443-C9EB6528-84F9A466-A2A21F3A-BDF4A6C2 CA815AD3-B8D5D931-25D36734-8D9ABF2E-033C52CB 81EF727E-FD91CC6D-2D3720A9-DD59C2BD-B949A55B 2097CCAB-9982E215-0E93B45C-59D9C1DF-E6BE134F Please be sure to let us know what you think and leave us a review on the Mac App Store!
