AdSweep

The only way to surf X ad-free

Transform your X experience with AdSweep! This lightweight Chrome extension adds a touch of fun to your timeline by replacing traditional ads with entertaining random gifs. Enjoy a lighthearted X journey without compromising your privacy.
Productivity
User Experience
GIFs
AdSweep - The only way to surf X ad-free
AdSweep
was hunted by
Joe Webber
in Productivity, User Experience, GIFs. Made by
Joe Webber
. Featured on November 30th, 2023.
AdSweep is not rated yet. This is AdSweep's first launch.
7
3
-
-