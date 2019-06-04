AdGuard 2.0 for Mac

AdGuard is the world’s first standalone ad blocker for Mac. Our ad blocking software offers much more than any browser extension ever could: it knows how to block all kinds of ads in all browsers and even in other apps, protecting your privacy along the way.
Raghavender Rao JittaHunter@jittarao · Founder of Gist
This is one of the biggest updates in the history of AdGuard for Mac. It introduces the long-due Stealth Mode, an updated UI (including the improved Assistant), integration with CoreLibs — the new enhanced filtering engine - and much more. Give it a try and you'll immediately notice the difference.
