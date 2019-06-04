Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → AdGuard 2.0 for Mac

AdGuard 2.0 for Mac

More privacy, better filtering

get it
Featured Embed
AdGuard is the world’s first standalone ad blocker for Mac. Our ad blocking software offers much more than any browser extension ever could: it knows how to block all kinds of ads in all browsers and even in other apps, protecting your privacy along the way.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Raghavender Rao Jitta
Raghavender Rao Jitta
Makers
Andrey Meshkov
Andrey Meshkov
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Raghavender Rao Jitta
Raghavender Rao JittaHunter@jittarao · Founder of Gist
This is one of the biggest updates in the history of AdGuard for Mac. It introduces the long-due Stealth Mode, an updated UI (including the improved Assistant), integration with CoreLibs — the new enhanced filtering engine - and much more. Give it a try and you'll immediately notice the difference.
Upvote ·