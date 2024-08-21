Launches
ADA HR Assistant
ADA HR Assistant
AI-powered internal support on Slack
Automate repetitive tasks and questions to free your HR team to focus on strategic initiatives. Simply train your AI chatbot with your data in seconds and let HR Assistant AI answers according to data you provided.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
Human Resources
by
HR Assistant AI - ADA
About this launch
HR Assistant AI - ADA
AI-powered internal support on Slack
ADA HR Assistant by
HR Assistant AI - ADA
was hunted by
Murathan yıldırım
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Murathan yıldırım
,
Bengü Sarıca
,
Emre Elbeyoglu
,
Ceren Ünlü
,
Barış
,
Oğuzhan Ulukaya
,
Safa Ç.
and
Emre Erden
. Featured on August 27th, 2024.
HR Assistant AI - ADA
is rated
5/5 ★
by 0 users. This is HR Assistant AI - ADA's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
