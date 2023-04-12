Products
This is the latest launch from Abbot
Abbot
A Copilot for Customer Success
Abbot is a Slack app that helps your team stay on top of customer conversations in Slack.
Launched in
Slack
,
Customer Success
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Abbot
About this launch
Abbot
Automation for customer-facing teams in Slack.
Abbot by
Abbot
was hunted by
Paul Nakata
in
Slack
,
Customer Success
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Paul Nakata
,
Don Okuda
,
Phil Haack
,
Keith Dahlby
and
Ashley Stanton-Nurse
. Featured on April 13th, 2023.
Abbot
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on July 25th, 2022.
