Abbot

Abbot

A Copilot for Customer Success

Free Options
Embed
Abbot is a Slack app that helps your team stay on top of customer conversations in Slack.
Launched in Slack, Customer Success, Artificial Intelligence
Abbot
About this launch
Abbot
Automation for customer-facing teams in Slack.
2reviews
478
followers
Abbot by
Abbot
was hunted by
Paul Nakata
in Slack, Customer Success, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Paul Nakata
,
Don Okuda
,
Phil Haack
,
Keith Dahlby
and
Ashley Stanton-Nurse
. Featured on April 13th, 2023.
Abbot
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on July 25th, 2022.
