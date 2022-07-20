Products
Home
→
Product
→
Abbot
Ranked #2 for today
Abbot
Automation for customer-facing teams in Slack.
Upvote 38
25% off the first year
•
Free Options
Abbot helps teams keep track of customer conversations in Slack and automate manual work. With built-in reporting and a powerful integration layer, Abbot can save your team hours of work and endless headaches.
Launched in
Slack
,
Customer Success
,
Bots
by
Abbot
About this launch
Abbot
Automation for customer-facing teams in Slack.
0
reviews
93
followers
Abbot by
Abbot
was hunted by
Zach Holman
in
Slack
,
Customer Success
,
Bots
. Made by
Paul Nakata
,
Phil Haack
,
Don Okuda
,
Andrew Stanton-Nurse
,
Georgia Rust
and
Keith Dahlby
. Featured on July 25th, 2022.
Abbot
is not rated yet. This is Abbot's first launch.
Upvotes
38
Comments
6
Daily rank
#2
Weekly rank
-
