a0.dev
Generate Full Mobile Apps with AI
a0.dev (YC W25) helps developers build native mobile apps in days instead of weeks by generating full react native apps and custom components with AI. Enter your app idea and we'll build a custom react native app for you!
Prototyping
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
AI Platform for Mobile App Development
a0.dev by
Seth Setse
Prototyping
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Seth Setse
Ayomide Omolewa
. Featured on February 5th, 2025.
