Alan DSouza
Maker
Thanks for hunting us @kevin ! Hi Product Hunt, I am super delighted to be launching my first product today on ProductHunt! Being digital creators ourselves, we always wanted to have a super simple way of monetising creative talent and that's how we came up with 99Circles. 99Circles is a platform that enables digital creators to create a steady recurring revenue stream from the content they create. It enables them to create their own page and setup subscription based access to their content in less than 2 minutes even without any technical skills. For most users, 99Circles provides a platform to find, support and interact with high quality content and their favourite creators in an ad-free frictionless environment. For Digital Creators, 99Circles enables them to - - Create their own pages describing what they do - Get discovered by more subscribers who are looking to consume/support similar content - Setup multiple membership plans with weekly, fortnightly and monthly recurring billing options - Setup trial access to the content they create - Pledge support to a cause and gather community support for the same through their content - Distribute any content type - Articles, Photos, Videos, Audio files, Documents, Youtube links or any other file types as well - Get analytics and data on which content type works best for them - Get stress free payouts without having to deal with gateways, chargebacks or any such inconveniences with preferred invoicing methods globally. 99Circles is absolutely free to use upto 25 subscribers and can be used by creators of any kind to build and grow their subscription community online. In the coming weeks, we plan to launch mobile apps, DRM content protection, direct messaging, newsletters and several more features to make it easier for creators to distribute and interact with their subscribers. Being our first product here, we have tried our best to cover most tools that we thought were most useful for creators. We would love it if you could introduce 99Circles to the digital creators around you and help build this platform as a community of creative talent. We're more than happy to answer any queries and would love your feedback on our product. Looking forward to building 99Circles as a one stop platform for digital creators. Cheers! Alan
