404tomb
404tomb
Digital tombstones for dead startups
A digital graveyard for forgotten startups, where cold ambitions sleep and lost code lies in frost—no mourning, just monuments to the internet's silent failures.
Web App
Funny
Entertainment
404tomb by
was hunted by
Jam Chueng
in
Web App
,
Funny
,
Entertainment
. Made by
Jam Chueng
. Featured on April 20th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is 404tomb's first launch.