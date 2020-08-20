  1. Home
3D Rooms Project

Illustrated iconic rooms available as free zoom backgrounds

Series of iconic rooms illustrated in quarantine. These whimsical 3D illustrations are inspired by Arts, Literature, and Cinema. Available as free zoom backgrounds.
Pics: Quarantining With Harry Potter, The Simpsons or Van GoghQuarantine Amid Coronavirus Lockdown: Designer Amrit Pal Singh explores what it would be like to quarantine in creative and adventurous spaces like a room in Hogwarts or Simpson's Living room or Vincent Van Gogh's room in Arles or Tom & Jerry's room
What if you could spend the lockdown at Hogwarts?This unique series is the brainchild of Delhi-based product designer, Amrit Pal Singh, who has, in the past, designed filters for Snapchat, among other things. The project has allowed Singh, 30, to rekindle his passion for three-dimensional art and design.
What if you were quarantined inside The Simpsons' living room, Van Gogh's bedroom or Hogwarts?"With my compositions, I never really aim for realism," muses Amrit Pal Singh, a product designer with an unflinching devotion towards storytelling. Having recently rekindled his love for 3D design, the next logical step involved wielding it to reimagine a string of brilliant rooms-gateways to a world of possibilities and childlike wonder-where a shared sense of adventure ties them all together.
Amrit Pal
Maker
I just released a fun little product to add a touch of whimsy✨ to your Zoom Calls. While in quarantine mostly bound to my room in complete isolation, my mind pondered to different rooms I could spend a lifetime in and I started illustrating them. After finishing the series I started using them as Zoom Backgrounds and people started asking about them. So I made this free pack hope you download it and share it around. I have written about my process and challenges for each illustration on the website. If you are curious to know more.
Deep Joshi
Super amazing and cool 🔥 Loved it ❤️
Nicolo S
Amazing project by a really outstanding maker! 😁 can’t wait to use these!!
Amrit Pal
Maker
@coconidodev Thank you so much :)
