3D Rooms Project

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Amrit Pal
Maker
I just released a fun little product to add a touch of whimsy✨ to your Zoom Calls. While in quarantine mostly bound to my room in complete isolation, my mind pondered to different rooms I could spend a lifetime in and I started illustrating them. After finishing the series I started using them as Zoom Backgrounds and people started asking about them. So I made this free pack hope you download it and share it around. I have written about my process and challenges for each illustration on the website. If you are curious to know more.
Upvote (1)Share
Super amazing and cool 🔥 Loved it ❤️
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@imdeepjoshi Thank you :)
UpvoteShare
Maker
@coconidodev Thank you so much :)
UpvoteShare