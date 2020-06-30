Deals
Jobs
Makers
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
360° Assessments by SurveyS...
360° Assessments by SurveySparrow
Conduct omnidirectional feedback & assessments.
360° Assessment Platform by SurveySparrow helps you evaluate the performance. Identify & clear all blindspots, nurture employees to be their best selves, and amplify productivity.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
2 hours ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
4 Reviews
5.0/5
jeku jacob
Best UI and very appealing to use
Upvote (1)
Share
an hour ago
Send