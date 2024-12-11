Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. 2Read
2Read

2Read

AI Kindle Reading Buddy
Sync Kindle highlights, reflect daily, explore insights, and enjoy AI tools for summaries and definitions. Manage goals, quick book summaries, and export highlights. Elevate your Kindle reading with 2Read!
Free
Launch tags:
eBook ReaderProductivityArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

2Read gallery image
2Read gallery image
2Read gallery image
2Read gallery image
2Read gallery image
2Read gallery image
2Read gallery image
2Read gallery image

Built with

About this launch
2read
2read
AI Kindle Reading Buddy
80
Points
Point chart
4
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
2Read by
2read
was hunted by
Jishnu
in eBook Reader, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Jishnu
. Featured on January 8th, 2025.
2read
is not rated yet. This is 2read 's first launch.