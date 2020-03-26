120 Places to Post Your Startup
Ranked by domain and page authority
Discussion
Cody
Please let us know if you have any questions!
Email is not sending
... for non-gmail addreses.
Maker
Pro
@ziggycrane Hi Ziggy, I just checked and I can confirm we sent it to your email. I believe it may be in your spam folder. Just in case, I sent you a backup email from a different URL please let me know if you got it.